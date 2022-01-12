Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!
1/12/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute kid was taking the modeling world by storm, she was just another sweet smiling girl posing for her school picture in front of a Bob Ross-esque mural in Brooklyn, New York.
This grinning gal is a multi-faceted star who has been showing off her numerous talents to the world for almost a decade. You may recognize her from her gorgeous model moments in magazines like Essence and Vogue.
However, her real passion is music ... she's been making hip-hop beats, producing songs, and collaborating with some of the most popular artists today -- such as Schoolboy Q and Miguel.