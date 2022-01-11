Laura Kelly on 'Duet' 'Memba Her?!

Los Angeles local Mary Page Keller was only 25 years old when she landed the starring role of the catering cutie Laura Kelly -- who shares the show with her on-screen boyfriend and writer Ben Coleman -- on the late '80s TGIF television show "Duet."

MPK continued her role as Laura after "Duet" was spun into another American sitcom "Open House" where she was newly single and third-wheeling it with Alison LaPlaca as Linda Phillips and Chris Lemmon as Richard Phillips.