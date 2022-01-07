Rico on 'Hannah Montana' 'Memba Him?!
1/7/2022 12:01 AM PT
New York City native Moises Arias was only 12 years old when his celeb status topped the charts after he took on the wacky role of Rico Suave -- the cool younger classmate who hangs at Seaview High and beachside in his concession stand-- on the crazy popular Disney sitcom "Hannah Montana" back in 2006!
Arias shared the sweet show with some big names including Emily Osment as the BFF, Lilly Truscott ... and of course Miley Cyrus as the Tennessee transplant making music in malibu, Miley Stewart ... AKA Hannah Montana.