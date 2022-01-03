Winnie in 'Big Top Pee-Wee' 'Memba Her?!

Winnie on 'Big Top Pee-Wee' 'Memba Her?!
1/3/2022 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles local Penelope Ann Miller has had an impressive stretch of almost 40 years in the entertainment biz but it was her cute (and crazy) role of the egg salad sammy making girlfriend Winnie -- who gets dumped for the Italian carny who's passing through town -- that stands out in the iconic 1988 Americana art film "Big Top Pee-wee."
Penelope Miller shared the big top screen with some other show-stopping talent including Valeria Golino as the Italian trapeze babe, Gina Piccolapupula, Benicio Del Toro as the adorable dog-faced boy, Duke ... and of course Paul Reubens as the hotdog farmer turned tightrope walker, Pee-wee Herman.