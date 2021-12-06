Neely Capshaw on 'Baywatch' 'Memba Her?!

Minnesota model and actress Gena Lee Nolin was only 24 years old when she slipped into the iconic red swimsuit and slow-mo jogged along the silver shores of Los Angeles as Neely Capshaw -- who went against the normal flow of the life-saving cast -- on the babe-filled '90s drama "Baywatch."

GLN shared the small screen with an awesome squad of lifeguards including Pamela Anderson as the Malibu archetype, C.J. Parker ... and of course David Hasselhoff as the fuzzy frontman of the beach brigade, Mitch Buchannon.