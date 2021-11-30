Rollergirl in 'Boogie Nights' 'Memba Her?!

California actress Heather Graham was only 27 years old when she was cast as the hottie on eight wheels 'Rollergirl' -- who was a ride-or-die adult film actress for porn producer Jack Horner's '70s movie -- in Paul Thomas Anderson's iconic period piece "Boogie Nights."

The R-rated film included Julianne Moore as the motherly, Amber Waves, Burt Reynold's as the movie mastermind, Jack Horner, John C. Reilly as the boyish best friend, Reed Rothchild ... and of course Mark Wahlberg as the big, bright shining star, Dirk Diggler.