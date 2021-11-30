Rollergirl in 'Boogie Nights' 'Memba Her?!
11/30/2021 12:01 AM PT
California actress Heather Graham was only 27 years old when she was cast as the hottie on eight wheels 'Rollergirl' -- who was a ride-or-die adult film actress for porn producer Jack Horner's '70s movie -- in Paul Thomas Anderson's iconic period piece "Boogie Nights."
The R-rated film included Julianne Moore as the motherly, Amber Waves, Burt Reynold's as the movie mastermind, Jack Horner, John C. Reilly as the boyish best friend, Reed Rothchild ... and of course Mark Wahlberg as the big, bright shining star, Dirk Diggler.
Heather Graham was also cast in other great films of the late 90s including "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," "Lost in Space" and "Bowfinger."
Guess what she looks like now at 51 years old ... and in a bikini!