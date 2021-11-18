Kingston Rossdale 'Memba Him?!

11/18/2021 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles local Kingston Rossdale has spent his life in the bright lights of Hollywood -- complete with a bleached out mohawk, super stylish vintage clothes -- as the firstborn boy to the then rock and roll royalty Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale.

Kingston is the oldest of Gwen and Gavin's punk-rock runts ... he has two other celebrity spawn siblings including his 13-year-old brother Zuma Rossdale and the littlest of the cool kin 7-year-old Apollo Rossdale.

Kingston continues to live his best life as an L.A. staple and budding artist.

Guess what he looks like now at 15 years old!

