Ernie on 'Hocus Pocus' 'Memba Him?!
Ernie on 'Hocus Pocus' 'Memba Him?!
10/19/2021 12:01 AM PT
California native Larry Bagby was only 19 years old when he landed the role of the candy-hungry bully Ernie -- who terrorizes the streets of Salem and even shaves his nickname "ICE" into the back of his head -- on the classic 1993 Disney family fright film "Hocus Pocus."
The iconic witchy movie is brewed up with some A-list ingredients including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler as the sorceress sisters Sarah, Winnie and Mary Sanderson ... and of course Tora Birch as the adorable Halloween lover, Dani Dennison.