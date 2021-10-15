'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein 'Memba Her?!
10/15/2021 12:01 AM PT
Swiss socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein was already in her 50s when she pounced into headlines after her big divorce from the billionaire businessman Alec Wildenstein in 1999 ... but it was her feline facial features and unique animal print clothing that hailed Jocelyn the "Catwoman" of Hollywood.
While Jocelyn may have retracted her claws from the Los Angeles nightlife... Wildenstein still likes to live out her nine lives by curling up to her Instagram account and kneading out a picture puuuurrfect selfie every meow and then.
Psp, psp, psp, psp, psp.