Stan Rothenstein in 'My Cousin Vinny' 'Memba Him?!
10/11/2021 12:01 AM PT
Brooklyn born actor Mitchell Whitfield was in his 20s when he took on the role of the best friend Stan Rothenstein -- who was one of the two youts behind bars after they were wrongly accused of murder while on their way to college on the west coast -- in the 1992 court comedy "My Cousin Vinny."
Whitfield was cast alongside some bright stars including Ralph Macchio as the innocent nephew, Billy Gambini, Marisa Tomei as the auto expert and fiance, Mona Lisa Vito ... and of course Joe Pesci as the unconventional lawyer, Vinny Gambini.
A few years later Mitchell landed a reoccurring gig as Barry Farber on the sitcom "Friends."