Jade West on 'Victorious' 'Memba Her?!

New Jersey-native Elizabeth Gillies was only 16 years old when she was cast as the evil artist Jade West -- who spread negativity and doom and gloom around the performers school Hollywood Arts -- in the Nickelodeon teen sitcom "Victorious" back in 2010.

The iconic show was filled with some young artists on the rise including Victoria Justice as the high school triple threat, Tori Vega, Daniella Monet as the senior sister, Trina Vega ... and of course Ariana Grande as the bubbly BFF, Cat Valentine.