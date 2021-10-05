Darrin's Dance Grooves 'Memba Him?!
10/5/2021 12:01 AM PT
Bronx-based choreographer Darrin Henson was in his mid-30s when he switched roles ... from the guy behind the camera credited with creating some of the best moves in the music industry ... to the instructor on the wildly popular how-to dance DVD's "Darrin's Dance Grooves" back in 2001.
Before his grooves were printed on his signature dance series, Darrin was responsible for the choreography for some of the biggest names in pop including Britney Spears, The Spice Girls and NSYNC.
Darrin can still be spotted on-screen with roles on television shows like "The Family Business" and "Double Cross."