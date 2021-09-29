Britney's Paparazzi Boyfriend Adnan Ghalib 'Memba Him?!

United Kingdom cameraman Adnan Ghalib was thrust into the limelight in late 2007 after he went from being behind the lens as one of the regular paparazzi swirling in Britney Spears' orbit ... into Brit's new mystery boyfriend in early 2008.

Complete with highly adorned Affliction shirts, on-trend Ed Hardy trucker hats and a signature flavor-saver strip of hair down the middle of his chin ... Adnan seemed inseparable from Britney Spears shortly after she split from Kevin Federline.

The Brit and Britney were often photographed driving aimlessly up and down Sunset Blvd, strutting hand in hand on Starbucks runs and even the occasional shopping spree for shutterbugs.