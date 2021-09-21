Victoria on 'Twilight' 'Memba Her?!
9/21/2021 12:01 AM PT
Canadian actress Rachelle Lefevre was in her 20's when she landed the role of the rebel vampire Victoria -- who plots to kill Bella after her coven leader James is destroyed -- in the 2008 fantasy film "Twilight" and the 2009 sequel "The Twilight Saga: New Moon."
Lefevre shared the screen with her coven cast including Edi Gathegi as the "vegetarian" vampire, Laurent ... and of course Cam Gigandet as the bloodthirsty leader, James.
In a surprise switch-up, Rachelle Lefevre was replaced in the final film "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" by Bryce Dallas Howard.