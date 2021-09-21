Victoria on 'Twilight' 'Memba Her?!

Victoria on 'Twilight' 'Memba Her?!

9/21/2021 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 10
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them?! Launch Gallery
Alamy

Canadian actress Rachelle Lefevre was in her 20's when she landed the role of the rebel vampire Victoria -- who plots to kill Bella after her coven leader James is destroyed -- in the 2008 fantasy film "Twilight" and the 2009 sequel "The Twilight Saga: New Moon."

Lefevre shared the screen with her coven cast including Edi Gathegi as the "vegetarian" vampire, Laurent ... and of course Cam Gigandet as the bloodthirsty leader, James.

In a surprise switch-up, Rachelle Lefevre was replaced in the final film "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" by Bryce Dallas Howard.

Guess what she looks like two decades later!

More 'Memba Thems!

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later