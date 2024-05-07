Celebrities Bust a Move at Met Gala After-Parties, Lots of Fashionable Stars

Play video content TMZ.com

The stars were out and ready to boogie after this year's Met Gala -- and a ton of them ended up at the same after-parties ... including this one, where they looked real loose!

Check out this video obtained by TMZ ... it shows a slew of celebs at Casa Cruz in NYC, one of the hot spots people flocked to after hitting up the museum earlier in the day and posing for cameras.

While they were more than polished at the Met ... here, the whole lot was kinda letting it all hang out -- even in their fancy getups, they were busting a move and getting down!

This year, they were going with a Sleeping Beauties and Garden of Time aesthetic ... so, lots of flowers and earthy looks in terms of style -- and yeah, the attendees did not disappoint.