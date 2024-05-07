Celebrities Bust a Move at Met Gala After-Parties, Lots of Fashionable Stars
The stars were out and ready to boogie after this year's Met Gala -- and a ton of them ended up at the same after-parties ... including this one, where they looked real loose!
Check out this video obtained by TMZ ... it shows a slew of celebs at Casa Cruz in NYC, one of the hot spots people flocked to after hitting up the museum earlier in the day and posing for cameras.
While they were more than polished at the Met ... here, the whole lot was kinda letting it all hang out -- even in their fancy getups, they were busting a move and getting down!
Here in our clip, you can clearly see Doja Cat -- who almost had a slip-and-fall moment before catching herself -- as well as Camila Cabello, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Lana Del Rey, Usher, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Janelle Monáe and lots of other A-listers.
There were other shindigs in town obviously, and a lot of these same celebs hit those as well. Other names that were out on the town and partying ... Kendall Jenner, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Bad Bunny, Jaden Smith, Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Campbell, etc.
This year, they were going with a Sleeping Beauties and Garden of Time aesthetic ... so, lots of flowers and earthy looks in terms of style -- and yeah, the attendees did not disappoint.
While there were certainly a lot of recognizable faces on the carpet, there were a lot of absences too from people who normally attend the Met Gala. Hey, there's always next year!