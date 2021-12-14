Darcy Sears on 'Varsity Blues' 'Memba Her?!
12/14/2021 12:01 AM PT
New Jersey native Ali Larter has had a long list of notable roles in the entertainment business ... but she was only 22 years old when she landed her breakout role as the quarterback's girlfriend and cheer captain Darcy Sears -- who surprises the up-and-coming QB (and viewers) by donning a whipped cream bikini -- in the 1999 teen movie "Varsity Blues."
'VB' was packed with up-and-coming actors including Paul Walker as the star QB and Darcy's boyfriend, Lance Harbor ... and of course James Van Der Beek as the guy who don't want your life, Jonathan "Mox" Moxon.
