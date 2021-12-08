Mike in 'Over The Top' Memba Him?!
12/8/2021 12:01 AM PT
Southern California child actor David Mendenhall was only 15 years old when he was cast as the long-lost son Michael Hawk -- who is uprooted from private military school to take a road trip with his arm wrestling trucker dad to visit his sick mother -- in the 1987 action-adventure film "Over The Top."
David Mendenhall shared the big screen with some flexing famous folks on the muscle movie including Robert Loggia as the meddling grandpa with money, Jason Cutler, Susan Blakely as the terminally ill mother, Christina Hawk ... and of course Sylvester Stallone as the wrist-bending father figure, Lincoln Hawk.