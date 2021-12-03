Guess Who This Peek-A-Boo Pipsqueak Turned Into!

Before this hide-and-seek sweetie was dazzling audiences with her incredible harmonies, she was just another peek-a-boo pipsqueak being goofy for the camera in Cojímar, Cuba.

This cute kid first started her career in music when the tough judge, Simon Cowell, formed an all-girl group on a popular reality television series. It wasn't long before she began her solo career and rose to fame with numerous hits you've jammed out to on the radio.