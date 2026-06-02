Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song About Split from Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson apparently did Megan Thee Stallion so dirty it sounds like we're getting a banger out of this celebrity breakup.

The rapper teased a new song Tuesday, and it certainly looks like she's about to show her NBA baller ex how badly he fumbled.

Megan Thee Stallion previews a new track on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/9nK05wfvbx @MegansStats

In a snippet from a new song, Meg is living it up on a yacht rocking a skimpy bikini, twerking, and partying with her girls as she raps, "All that wifey s*** is dead/ Put that s*** to bed." She continues ... "I'mma make 'em beg/ When I want some head."

Meg didn't drop any hints about the title and release date, and only gave fans a few bars to hold them over ... but folks online are already eating it up.

As we reported ... Meg announced her split from Klay back in April, citing trust issues, respect and infidelity after nearly a year of dating.