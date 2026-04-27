Megan Thee Stallion Exiting Broadway Show Early After Klay Thompson Split

It's an early curtain call for Megan Thee Stallion on Broadway ... she's dipping out a couple weeks early ... announcing the change in plans on the heels of her split with NBA baller Klay Thompson.

The singer has a role in "Moulin Rouge!" and she was set to end her Broadway gig May 17 ... but now she says this Friday will be her last performance.

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In a social media post Monday, Megan says ... "It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work! I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL🥹 See you soon 💙."

As we reported ... Megan spilled all the tea when hard launching her split with Klay on Saturday, telling us trust, fidelity and respect were "compromised."

Play video content Video: Megan Thee Stallion Tear Up in her Broadway Show After Klay Thompson Breakup Christian Martinez via Storyful

MTS hit the stage Saturday night after announcing the split ... and she appeared emotional during the performance.

Now, she's making an early exit. It will be interesting to see what's next.