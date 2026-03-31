Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Exiting ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Mid-Show
Megan Thee Stallion Rushed to Hospital 'Very Ill' Mid 'Moulin Rouge!' Show
Megan Thee Stallion was rushed to a NYC hospital Tuesday night ... after falling "very ill" during her Broadway show, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."
A rep for the singer and actress tells TMZ ... “During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated. We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.”
No additional info was offered ... but hairstylist Kellon Deryck asked people for prayers on X.
The superstar made her Broadway debut in the show last week ... in the role of The Zidler at New York’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
Audience members at the show said via social media ... the show started normal enough and Megan took part in the big numbers -- but all of a sudden the show stopped, and she did not come back.