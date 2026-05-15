Alex Murdaugh Could Face Death Penalty in New Murder Trial

Alex Murdaugh could be staring down an even darker outcome during his retrial for murder -- because prosecutors say everything’s back on the table ... including the death penalty.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday the state could seek the maximum punishment if Murdaugh is tried again following the shocking overturning of his murder convictions.

The bombshell ruling came after the South Carolina Supreme Court decided Murdaugh didn’t get a fair trial due to alleged jury tampering tied to former court clerk Becky Hill.

Hill was accused of making anti-Murdaugh comments to jurors during the nationally televised trial ... with the court saying the misconduct was serious enough to completely blow up the verdict.

Murdaugh had originally been sentenced to life behind bars after prosecutors claimed he murdered his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son, Paul Murdaugh, at the family’s South Carolina hunting estate in 2021 to distract from his spiraling financial crime scandals.