Alex Murdaugh's Jury Tampering Allegation Gets Supreme Attention

Alex Murdaugh's currently staring down two life sentences ... but he might be getting a shot at freedom with a new murder trial ... because South Carolina's high court has agreed to hear allegations of jury tampering.

Murdaugh’s attorneys claimed the Colleton County Clerk of Court, Rebecca Hill, messed with the jury during the explosive 6-week trial back in March 2023 ... which ended with the ex-lawyer being found guilty of his wife and son's murder.

Hill may have had her own agenda -- she allegedly told jurors not to buy into Murdaugh's emotional testimony, all to make sure he got convicted. Why? Murdaugh's lawyers claim she wanted to cash in on her self-published book, "Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders."

After WCSC-TV reported that Hill admitted to plagiarizing a section, Hill's book got yanked from shelves. She then resigned from her position in March 2024 when the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division launched an investigation into allegations she used her elected role for personal gain.