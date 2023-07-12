Alex Murdaugh Has Icy Phone Call With Son Buster From Prison

Play video content

Alex Murdaugh seems to be getting the brush off from his son Buster after his conviction in his sensational double murder case ... at least according to a new audio recording.

From a maximum security prison, Alex phoned Buster and had a chat with him, but the conversation seemed cold and distant -- and lasted all of 43 seconds.

As you know, Alex was convicted of brutally murdering his wife Maggie and younger son Paul at their South Carolina home and is now serving two life sentences.

Check out the recording, recently obtained by FITS News, which captured the May 16 discussion between Alex and Buster, who right from get go appears ready to hang up and move on with his life.

Alex opens the dialogue with a sweet greeting, "Hey buddy." But Buster gives a hurried response, “Hey I don’t have a whole of time I just boarded a ferry to go back to Hilton Head Island from Daufuskie (Island).”

The killer then admits he's been trying to get in touch with Buster -- clearly with little success -- and a man named Jim, apparently referring to his lawyer Jim Griffin. Alex asks Buster to have Jim contact him.

Buster gives a curt response, “Mm-kay." Alex inquires about something else related to Jim, but Buster claims he can't understand what his father is saying due to the phone line crackling.

Alex ends the icy exchange by professing his love for Buster, adding, "Proud of you."