Creed Singer Scott Stapp's Wife Jaclyn Files For Divorce

Scott Stapp and his wife are headed for a split, 'cause she's filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

The Creed singer's wife of nearly 2 decades, Jaclyn, has decided to end the marriage, according to her rep. The split has been in the works for quite some time, though ... as court records, obtained by TMZ, show Jaclyn actually filed her divorce petition last May.

Her rep says she's faced a long battle in her relationship with Scott and, despite never envisioning divorcing him one day, she's decided to move on.

The rep says their children are the priority at this time ... and, she's asking for privacy as they go through the proceedings.

We've reached out to the singer's reps, but no word back yet.

Scott and Jaclyn married back in 2006, and they've had a rocky go of it over the years.

She previously filed for divorce in 2014 and 2022, but called it off both times. They have 3 kids together.