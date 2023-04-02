Stephen Smith's Body Exhumed After Information Surfaces in Alex Murdaugh Murder Case

The body of Stephen Smith -- the 19-year-old whose death was called a hit-and-run for years until information in the Alex Murdaugh case changed everyone's tune -- has been exhumed ... TMZ has confirmed.

Smith was found dead on a dark road in Hampton County, South Carolina back in July, 2015. The deputy coroner who did the autopsy ruled the death a hit and run, but that never made sense. Stephen had a gash in his head from either a bullet or some object, but no injuries below the torso -- something that would make no sense in a car accident. There was no debris from the car on the road, and there are other factors clearly pointing to homicide.

Stephen's mom, Sandy Smith, has waged a campaign for years to reclassify the case, and now she has commissioned a private autopsy to determine what really happened to her son. Authorities have already reclassified the case as a homicide.

Buster Murdaugh went to school with Stephen and rumors swirled around town. Buster has denied any involvement and now there are 2 persons of interest -- not part of the Murdaugh family -- who have captured the interest of police -- this according to Fitsnews.

Many twists and turns in this case, including why Randy Murdaugh was so quick to offer help to the Smiths after Stephen's death, even before his body was officially identified.