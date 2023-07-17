Alex Murdaugh Takes Shirtless Selfies from Prison

Alex Murdaugh's two life sentences in prison are going by in a flash, and by that ... we mean the flash of a camera, 'cause the guy's apparently taking pictures of himself in the clink.

The convicted murderer -- who was found guilty of killing of his wife and son earlier this year -- has had selfies he's taken from inside his prison cell leaked to the public ... and they're quite something to look at, especially since a handful of them feature AM shirtless.

It appears he's using a smart tablet, which inmates in protective custody -- something he's been relegated to in a South Carolina maximum security facility -- get to use for leisure.

According to the YouTube account Phone Calls from Prison, which obtained these photos, Murdaugh appears to have snapped a number of selfies anytime he logged on to use the tablet ... and they run the gamut of cringe. There's a handful of ones where he's without a top -- and his bare chest is exposed -- and others where he's lying down making weird faces.

The pics are somewhat insightful into his current state of affairs ... his cell looks tiny, but it also seems he's made it his permanent home -- with homemade knickknacks hanging about.

Gotta say ... as far as prison goes, the guy appears to be quite cozy in his situation.