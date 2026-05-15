'Love on the Spectrum' Star Dani Bowman Slams 'Euphoria,' The Rock For Using R-Word

Dani Bowman -- a star on the hit show "Love on the Spectrum" -- is calling out Dwayne Johnson and the TV show "Euphoria" for using the r-word liberally ... saying she feels disrespected.

We caught up with the reality TV personality at Gus & Andy's -- a popular bar & grill in the L.A. suburb Montrose Friday afternoon -- and we asked her about the ableist slur seemingly making a comeback in pop culture.

Bowman expresses her frustration with "Euphoria" first ... saying it's been disheartening to hear the word used so liberally in the first few episodes -- and arguing it's neither funny nor edgy.

She says people have fought for years to get the word out of the lexicon ... and she finds it disappointing that it has wormed its way back into popular language.

Play video content Video: Dwayne Johnson Uses R-Word During Kevin Hart Roast Netflix

We also asked Bowman about The Rock using the word during Kevin Hart's roast -- calling Draymond Green "Dret***ed" -- and she echoes her sentiment here ... saying she respects Johnson but he seriously screwed up here.

Bowman says she personally feels disrespected by the heavy usage in pop culture ... because, by using that word, she says people are putting down every member of the disabled community.

Sheryl Underwood defended The Rock for using the r-word ... claiming comedy operates by a different set of rules -- but, we asked Bowman, and you should listen to her response.