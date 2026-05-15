Tyriq Withers & Chase Infiniti Are Together, 'Having Fun' Dating

Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti are reportedly off the market ... and they're Hollywood's hottest new couple.

A source close to Infiniti told PEOPLE that Chase and Tyriq are definitely dating.

The insider explained ... "Chase is having fun and dating. She's in a really good place and enjoying herself like any young woman."

They've been photographed together at multiple events in the past few weeks ... like at GQ's post-Met Gala party, and the Audi garage at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami earlier this month.

Tyriq also reportedly went to the premiere of Chase's new Hulu show, "The Testaments," back in March.

The internet's been shipping them for a while now ... but Chase brushed off the social media speculation during an interview on the Oscars red carpet.