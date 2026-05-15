Elsie Hewitt Spotted Out With Baby in NYC Post Pete Davidson Split

Elsie Hewitt's keeping it movin' after her split from Pete Davidson ... stepping out in NYC with the couple's baby after news of the breakup surfaced.

The model was spotted Friday pushing a pram through the city while grabbing an iced coffee ... rocking an oversized hoodie, leggings, and sneakers during the low-key outing. As you can see, she was strolling solo with the newborn tucked under a patterned canopy.

The sighting marks the first time Elsie's been photographed since the news broke that she and Pete called it quits -- just five months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie Rose.

As we reported ... sources told TMZ the former couple had been struggling behind the scenes for weeks while trying to navigate new parenthood and Pete's hectic schedule. Despite the split, we're told the two are focused on coparenting.

Pete and Elsie first went public with their romance in early 2025 before announcing they were expecting later that year. Their daughter's name is a tribute to Pete's late firefighter father, Scott, who passed away during the September 11th attacks.