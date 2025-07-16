Pete Davidson Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson is gearing up for his biggest role yet -- fatherhood ... 'cause TMZ has learned he's expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

Sources close to the couple tell us Elsie is due this winter and the couple just started telling friends and family. We're told the pair couldn’t be more excited.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we reported, Pete and Elsie were first linked in March and took their relationship to the next level quickly -- we broke the story that they were officially moving in together by May.

Play video content

Since going official, Elsie has been giving fans a peek into their life as a couple, from cozy adventures in Scotland to showing up together at Dave Navarro's wedding.

Play video content TMZ.com

Pete’s dating history reads like a tabloid hall-of-fame -- with past girlfriends including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Emily Ratajkowski. The one-time king of high-profile romances is trading headlines for diapers ... and Elsie is the woman who made it happen.