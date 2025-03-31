Pete Davidson's GF Shares Moments From Scotland Trip For Dave Navarro Wedding

Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend Elsie Hewitt have an international love ... because they flew out to Scotland together for Dave Navarro's wedding.

The comedian's girlfriend just shared a bunch of photos and videos from their trip to Scotland, where they were among the guests for Dave's nuptials to fashion designer Vanessa DuBasso.

Play video content Instagram / @elsie

Pete and Elsie took a romantic stroll through the countryside, stopping to feed a horse on a farm some carrots. In one video, Pete looks around at the landscape before turning to the camera and joking, "They have this s*** in the Bronx you know."

Elsie also shared some candid moments with Pete ... including a mirror selfie video where they dance as they check their reflections ... and another clip from a hearty laugh in bed, where Pete cracks her up about "the guy with the oboe."

The 'SNL' alum's model girlfriend even appeared to post a shot from Dave's wedding ... a candlelit dinner table decorated for a celebratory meal.