Pete Davidson & New Girlfriend Make Out on Beach After Relationship Reveal

Pete Davidson and his newly revealed girlfriend are not wasting any time packing on the PDA ... because we just got hot shots of them together getting super-steamy on the beach.

Pete and Elsie Hewitt were photographed getting hot and heavy in Palm Beach, Florida just one day after it was revealed they're officially seeing each other. The "Saturday Night Live" alum was trying hard to keep his new relationship under wraps ... but that didn't last long.

Pete has a track record of dating Hollywood hotties ... and his newest squeeze is no different. Elsie, a well-known model, has been linked to Benny Blanco and Jason Sudeikis in the past.

This is the new couple's second day hitting the beach in South Florida. The pair was also spotted taking in the sun on Wednesday, but they weren't as handsy as they were on Thursday. She was seen straddling Pete in a very sexy yellow bikini as they both smiled at each other.

At first Pete wanted to really play down the relationship and keep it out of the public ... but after the news broke about them dating, they decided to go all out and not hold back.