Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson 'SNL' Run-In Was Casual, Not Romantic

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's run-in at 'Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary special was nothing more than an unplanned catch-up at the show's taping ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... staff at the event at 30 Rock asked Kim if she wanted to cut the line, but Kim didn’t want to do that in front of the actors and comedians waiting.

Kim Kardashian walks past ex Pete Davidson at the #SNL50 Anniversary special. pic.twitter.com/AgpZBC1A1a — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2025 @PopCrave

We're told KK didn't want to be a diva, so she stood in line and waited. Enter Pete ... who was one of the next people in line, not far behind Kim, so they ended up chatting a bit while waiting to get into the studio.

Our sources tell us the encounter was totally casual, friendly and not romantic at all. In fact, we're told several other people were around them -- including Drew Barrymore and Chris Rock -- when the interaction took place.

Other sources tell us since their 2022 breakup, Kim and Pete haven't stayed in touch ... however, all is good between them.