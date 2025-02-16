'Saturday Night Live' Legends Bring the Style to Show's 50th Anniversary

"Saturday Night Live" has been on 50 years ... and, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood gathered to celebrate the brilliant sketch comedy show -- bringing their best style to the carpet.

Cast members Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig brought some spice to the carpet ... with Maya showing off her bright blue dress and Kristen throwing on a revealing, sheer black ensemble. Jenna Ortega -- who hosted the show back in 2023, went with a chic brown gown.

The guys brought their A-game too ... with Tracy Morgan and Darrell Hammond stunning in their suits.

Amy Poehler looked ready for business or pleasure in a sparkly red dress with a high neckline ... and, 'SNL' fan-favorite Kate McKinnon looked more like "Sophisticated Barbie" than "Weird Barbie" in a black pantsuit.

Even controversial comedian Victoria Jackson -- who has expressed a series of anti-LGBTQ+ views over the years -- made it to the celebration of the show ... wearing her signature big bow and a matching black dress.

This is just the tip of the celebrity iceberg ... 'cause we know Tom Hanks, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, John Mulaney, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Hamm, Cecily Strong, Will Ferrell, Martin Short, Will Forte, Chevy Chase and many more stars.