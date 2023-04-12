Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'SNL' Alum and Homophobe Victoria Jackson Rails on Homosexuality at City Meeting

'SNL' Alum Victoria Jackson Drags Homosexuality At City Meeting ... 'It's An Abomination'

4/12/2023 11:09 AM PT
HOMOPHOBIC TIRADE
Comedian and former 'SNL' star Victoria Jackson felt the need to drop a TON of white-hot homophobic takes at a local city council meeting -- going off on an obscure tangent about homosexuality before, ironically, calling on people to avoid getting brainwashed.

Citizens of Franklin, Tennessee got their chance to speak at a city meeting Tuesday ... which at one point focused on whether or not the city would hold a Gay Pride Parade this year.

When it's Victoria's turn to take the mic, though ... she starts by bluntly saying God hates homosexuality, among other things -- calling it "an abomination."

She goes on to say God also despises pride, reading a verse from the Bible as proof. Obviously, that word was used as the motto for the LGBTQ+ alliance long after any of that was ever written.

victoria jackson on snl
While it might feel shocking, this isn't uncommon for Victoria -- she's been going on homophobic rants for a while now, including in 2011 when she called "Glee" disgusting after they showed 2 men sharing an on-screen kiss.

Since then, most forgot about her 6-year run on 'SNL' -- she instead was known as the self-proclaimed conservative Christian that would bash homosexuality.

BTW -- Victoria ends her town hall speech by telling others to not get brainwashed ... yeah.

Old news is old news!
