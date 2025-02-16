Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

BAFTA Awards 2025, Stars Having a Blast at Pre-Dinner Party

BAFTA Awards 2025 Celebs Hit Up Pre-Dinner Party ... Tom, Demi, Lupita

Published
Celebrities at 25th Annual Pre-BAFTA Dinner Hosted by Charles Finch & CHANEL
Launch Gallery
STAR STUDDED! Launch Gallery
Getty

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars took a trip across the pond for this year's BAFTA Awards.

glen powell adrien brody sebastian stan bafta
Getty

Charles Finch & Chanel hosted the annual pre-BAFTA dinner at 5 Hertford Street Club in London on Saturday night. It was a who's who of celebs at the shindig -- Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Glen Powell, Adrien Brody, Lupita Nyong'o, Sebastian Stan were on hand.

jared leto tom ford bafta
Getty

The dinner, which celebrates the nominees, also hosted Orlando Bloom, Regé-Jean Page, Jerry Bruckheimer, Scout Willis, Jared Leto, Tom Ford, Jeff Goldblum, Lily James, Jeremy Strong, and James Corden.

wendy-williams-INLINE-PROMO

The BAFTA Awards air later tonight.

related articles