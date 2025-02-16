BAFTA Awards 2025, Stars Having a Blast at Pre-Dinner Party
Some of Hollywood's biggest stars took a trip across the pond for this year's BAFTA Awards.
Charles Finch & Chanel hosted the annual pre-BAFTA dinner at 5 Hertford Street Club in London on Saturday night. It was a who's who of celebs at the shindig -- Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Glen Powell, Adrien Brody, Lupita Nyong'o, Sebastian Stan were on hand.
The dinner, which celebrates the nominees, also hosted Orlando Bloom, Regé-Jean Page, Jerry Bruckheimer, Scout Willis, Jared Leto, Tom Ford, Jeff Goldblum, Lily James, Jeremy Strong, and James Corden.
The BAFTA Awards air later tonight.