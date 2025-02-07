Celebs Arriving For Critics Choice Awards 2025

The biggest stars in movies and TV are arriving in droves for the Critics Choice Awards ... and ya gotta see what they're wearing.

Orlando Bloom is looking dapper, Angelina Jolie is popping on camera with bright red lipstick and nails, and Lupita Nyong'o is looking beautiful.

Colin Farrell and Chase Stokes are also repping for the fellas ... Colin's looking nothing like his work on the HBO hit series "The Penguin," for which he's nominated.

Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson are holding it down for ladies ... and these two are like fine way, only getting better with age.

Hollywood practically can't have an award show this season without the stars from "Wicked" ... and this time, we've got Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang holding it down for the blockbuster musical. They're looking wicked good.

The Critics Choice Awards are going down right now at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica ... and if it feels weird to have the show on a Friday night that's because it's never been done before.

This years CCA was twice delayed by the Los Angeles wildfires ... but the show must go on in this town, and now it's time to hand out some hardware!!!