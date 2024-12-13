Beyoncé Wins First Country Music Honor at Billboard Music Awards

Beyoncé's really earning the name "Cowboy Carter" ... riding away from the Billboard Music Awards with her first country music win after being snubbed by the Country Music Association.

The singer-songwriter took home the trophy for top country female artists at the award ceremony Thursday ... her first win in the genre.

The Queen Bey was also nominated for top dance/electronic artist and top country album ... honors she lost to Charli XCX and Zach Bryan, respectively.

Beyoncé's marked her 17th Billboard win of all time ... and, she's almost certainly going to add to her hardware collection when the Grammys roll around in February. "Cowboy Carter" garnered her 11 nominations.

The BBMA might also validate Beyoncé's involvement in the genre ... 'cause remember, earlier this year, the Country Music Association announced its nominees for the CMA Awards -- and, Bey's name was left off the list.

Prior to that, Beyoncé became the leading nominee at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards after she scored 12 nominations at the award show. However, she did not win any awards.