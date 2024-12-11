NFL Extends Christmas Game Halftime For Beyoncé Performance

BeyHive rejoice -- Beyoncé will have more time than usual for her Christmas Day game halftime performance ... as TMZ Sports has learned the NFL is extending its intermission to give the superstar singer a longer show.

A typical NFL game halftime is around 12-15 minutes ... but league sources tell us that'll be beefed up when 'Yoncé takes the stage after the second quarter of the Houston Texans' home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.

While it's not Super Bowl-level time -- the Big Game break can last up to 25 minutes -- we're told the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" artist will get about 20 minutes to cook.

It's great news for anyone looking to catch the show ... after all, it's been hyped up to the max over the past few weeks.

BEYONCÉ

Halftime of Ravens vs. Texans

Kickoff at 4:30PM ET

Christmas Day on Netflix #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/p3t7L5XPQt — Netflix (@netflix) December 11, 2024 @netflix

In fact, Netflix -- which is streaming the NFL game for the very first time -- dropped another teaser for the performance on Wednesday ... showing Beyoncé decked out in a fancy outfit and "lighting" a cactus Christmas tree with a finger gun.