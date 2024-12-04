Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diane Warren SQUASHES BEYONCÉ vs. TAYLOR DEBATE ... No Competition!!!

Diane Warren ain't about that drama -- she’s shutting down the Beyoncé vs. Taylor Swift debate, saying both are icons in their own right, no matter what the polls claim about who's reigning supreme.

ICYMI, Billboard crowned Queen Bey as the Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century, and Swifties weren’t having it, calling it a total robbery, even though Taylor snagged the No. 2 spot.

But legendary songwriter Diane Warren weighed in Tuesday, saying there’s no competition -- they’re both G.O.A.T.s in their own way!

Diane knows what she’s talking about -- she’s worked with both queens and says they’re equally awesome.

No doubt, they’re both incredible -- but this time, the spotlight is on Beyoncé, 'cause Billboard also skipped over icons like Rihanna and Lady Gaga, focusing on her unmatched music milestones and crowning her with the top honor.

But, let’s be real -- coming in as the second greatest pop star of the 21st Century is hardly something to pout about. Taylor’s still sitting pretty at the top of the game!

