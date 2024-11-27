Taylor Swift Ranked No. 2 on Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century

Taylor Swift may have failed to win the top spot on Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century — but she did come in second.

Still, Swifties are shocked Taylor didn't come in first since she seemingly has the world in the palm of her hand these days. After all, she did emerge victorious on Billboard's 2023 Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century.

But, in 2024, Billboard placed the pop star in the number two spot above Rihanna (3), Drake (4), Lady Gaga (5), and Britney Spears (6).

Taylor also beat out Kanye West, who she has beefed with very publicly, and other major artists such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Usher.

Billboard journalist Hannah Dailey gave reasoning behind putting Taylor in the second position. Dailey said Taylor was "able to forcefully, gravitationally bend culture to her will and become one of the world’s biggest undisputed pop stars, despite her eight-year late start in country music."

The magazine says it ranks the artists based on who has most defined pop stardom over the past 25 years.

Billboard has yet to reveal the winner ... however, many fans are speculating it's Beyonce. Not a bad guess.