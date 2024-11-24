Taylor Swift Fights Back Tears Onstage During 'Eras' Toronto Show

Taylor Swift is becoming emotional as her "Eras" tour winds down after more than a year ... with the pop star shedding some tears during her Saturday night show in Canada.

Taylor performed before a sold-out crowd at Rogers Centre in Toronto and, after belting out her hit "Champagne Promises," Taylor stopped to acknowledge the people behind her super successful tour.

Thank you for being so vulnerable. Thank you for sharing your heart. pic.twitter.com/KVVy1Y7jU0 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) November 24, 2024 @swifferupdates

Check out the video ... Taylor is standing onstage addressing the crowd while giving thanks to her band, production crew and everyone else who gave the tour their all.

She then turned emotional, stating, "I don’t even know what I’m saying, I'm just having a bit of a moment, sorry."

Taylor wiped tears from under her eyes, then composed herself and talked a bit more about her band before telling the audience how much they loved Toronto.

Play video content TikTok / @jessicagolich

On Friday night, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out to her show also at Rogers Centre and put his dance moves on full display.