Iconic 'Full House' Home in San Francisco Sells for $6 Million

The Crib From 'Full House'
The iconic Victorian home in San Francisco, made famous by "Full House" exterior shots, has officially sold -- and its previous owners are walking away with a sweet few million in their pockets.

The 4-bedroom residence on San Francisco’s iconic "Postcard Row" -- also featured in "Fuller House" -- has sold for a cool $6 million according to online records, which is a little short of the $6.5M it was initially listed for when it hit the market in June last year.

The home’s front door and bay window are instantly recognizable from the show, though the interior scenes were actually filmed on a Hollywood studio set.

But, just because the interiors weren't used on the show doesn't mean this 3,737-square-foot beauty isn't a showstopper.

The 3-story pad boasts a top-floor master suite with a fireplace, spa-like bath, walk-in closet, and sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay -- talk about a full house! The backyard is an English garden ... complete with concrete slabs featuring handprints and signatures from the "Full House" cast.

Originally built in 1900, the house got a major facelift in 2019, complete with a custom chef’s kitchen featuring a wine fridge and top-of-the-line appliances. Before it was sold for $6 million, "Full House" creator Jeff Franklin owned it, offloading the property in 2020 for $5.35 million.

Rachel Swann of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing and represented the buyers.

