'Home Alone' Mansion Sells for $5.5 Million After 9 Months on Market

The iconic "Home Alone" mansion has officially sold -- snagging more than the asking price at $5.5 million after less than a year on the market.

The Winnetka, Illinois home was first listed for $5.25 million in May 2024 -- but it looks like the new owners really wanted their own slice of holiday movie history, digging deep into their pockets to snag the iconic pad in the Chicago suburbs.

Tim and Trisha Johnson made a pretty penny on the sale, having bought the place for $1.585 million in 2012.

They gave it a revamp and expansion in 2018 but kept that OG movie charm intact -- preserving the brick exterior that made it famous in the '90 classic starring Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern.

Only the exterior of the home made it into the movie -- the inside was too cramped for a full film crew. So, to bring Kevin McCallister’s booby-trapped wonderland to life, filmmakers built a massive two-story soundstage inside a nearby abandoned school.