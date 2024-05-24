Legendary 'Home Alone' House in Illinois Hits Market for $5.25M

The iconic "Home Alone" house, which sits in a Chicago suburb, is up for sale -- but you've got to have some seriously deep pockets if you want to make it yours.

The Winnetka, IL home, which sits on just over half an acre, hit the market Friday with a $5.25 million price tag. The home was fully renovated and expanded in 2018, and the current owners who lived there for 12 years took care in maintaining the architectural detail and integrity of the home's most recognizable spaces.

The homeowners, who bought the place in 2012 for $1.585 million, did, however, maintain some of that OG movie magic ... keeping the front of the stately brick crib exactly the same as depicted in the 1990 film, starring Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O'Hara, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern.

The new keyholders will be living in style at the 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom pad, complete with a state-of-the-art movie theater where they can watch re-runs of the Christmas classic.

The house also features a state-of-the-art indoor sports court, featuring a true 3-point line.

Here's hoping the new owners won't have to worry about a pair of dimwitted burglars ransacking the place over the holiday season -- but they're free to set booby traps just in case!

The owners previously cashed in on the home's Hollywood past ... back in 2021, they put the pad up on Airbnb, encouraging people to live like scheming Kevin McCallister for a night!