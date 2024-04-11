L.A. Stilt House Featured in 'Heat' On Sale for $1.18 Million

An iconic Los Angeles-area home's hit the market, and if you're a fan of a certain Robert De Niro and Al Pacino classic crime film ... ya might be sweatin' this one, 'cause it's kind of affordable.

The famed Stilt House -- located on the side of an East L.A. cliff -- was featured in the 1995 movie, "Heat," and hit the market Monday for $1.18 million. Even if ya don't know the movie, you can get a whole lotta bang for your buck with this buy.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is only 2,016 square feet, but it sits on a 10,000+ square foot lot ... with an option to build a lower level, or accessory dwelling unit.

The house also features a wine fridge, putting green, carport studio, and a 60-foot rear deck facing the city.

Plus, on a clear day, the owner can apparently even see Catalina Island ... pretty incredible view we gotta say.

And, the house's Hollywood connection's sure to entice certain bidders -- in the Michael Mann-directed heist flick, it's the home of Danny Trejo's character, and the site of one pivotal scene. No spoilers here!

Seems like buyers can get one hell of a deal here, BTW ... 'cause the house's price has dropped significantly since first hitting the market last year.

The Stilt House went up for sale in 2023 with an initial asking price of $1,599,000. Since that number's dropped by more than $400k, one could view this as a "Heat"-like steal!