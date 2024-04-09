Merv Griffin's Legendary La Quinta Estate on Sale For $36 Million

Merv Griffin's legendary La Quinta estate has hit the market ... TMZ has learned.

And it appears the listing is as iconic as the late 'Merv Griffin Show' star ... as the home boasts 7 separate residences across 40 acres in the desert resort city. One lucky buyer can call the estate home ... if they're willing to shell out $36 million first.

Merv -- who was once Hollywood's richest performer after selling his production company for $250m -- reportedly transformed his abode outside L.A. to resemble Yves St. Laurent’s famed Marrakesh residence.

The primary residence features 5,409 square feet of stunning living space. The notable amenities include an open floor plan, Moroccan-inspired decorations, wood accents, as well as fantastic mountain and lake views.

2 additional homes, known as the West Building and Gate Building, are 1,568 and 1,708 square feet respectively -- and could make for excellent staff housing. The estate also has a handful of 500-square-foot pods perfect for guests ... which may've even hosted the likes of President Ronald Reagan, First Lady Nancy Reagan, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and Robert Loggia.

The grounds are particularly lush thanks to an impressive orchard, which grows oranges, lemons, limes, guavas and more. And let's not forget the property's King Fig Tree, which is one of the largest in the area.

For the active sort, there's plenty to do, as the grounds include equestrian facilities, a racetrack, a pool, and a six-bay garage. The exotic estate is protected by 12-foot walls on a private compound ... which isn't surprising for a home this size.