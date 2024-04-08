Raquel Welch's Longtime L.A. Home For Sale For $3.9M, A Year After Death

Raquel Welch's longtime L.A. home has hit the market over a year after her passing, TMZ has learned.

The actress and international sex symbol was living it up in style for 15 years before her death last year -- and one lucky buyer can now snag a piece of Hollywood history by shelling out a whopping $3.9 million on her stunning villa.

Check out the pics ... the 5 bed, 6 bath Mediterranean villa, nestled in the exclusive enclave of Beverly Glen Circle, is luxury and comfort at its finest -- and totally worth every penny!

As we reported last year, Raquel passed away at 82 on Feb 15 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She left behind an iconic career, not to mention an immeasurable contribution to pop culture at large.

Her death certificate, obtained by TMZ, revealed Alzheimer's disease was one of the underlying causes of her passing.

Raquel's long and successful 60-year Hollywood career was also noted on the certificate -- most noticeably her back-to-back starring roles in "One Million Years B.C." and "Fantastic Voyage" in 1966 which made her a coveted beauty in and around Hollywood.