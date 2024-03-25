Bob Barker's Historic L.A. Estate of 50 Years Hits Market For $2,988,000

Bob Barker's iconic estate is hitting the market ... giving one lucky buyer the chance to own a slice of L.A. history -- that is, if they have close to a few million to plunk down.

The late "Price Is Right" icon -- who died in August last year at 99 -- owned the 6-bedroom, 6-bath Spanish Colonial Revival-style estate in the Hollywood Hills for a whopping 50 years ... and it's now up for grabs at a cool $2,988,000.

Bob's pad here has a major legacy behind it -- as it's considered one of the first (if not THE first) houses in Hollywood ... and it's been dubbed the Original "Outpost." General Harrison Grey Otis -- the founder of the L.A. Times -- had it to himself back in the 1880s.

After its demolition, the current home was erected in its place ... and it traded hands a few times before it finally came into BB's possession, where he lived for a very long time.

The 4,855-sq-ft home is a treasure trove of old-school elegance ... boasting OG features like the stunning fresco on the hallway ceiling, intricate stained glass windows and doors, and even an original bar in the library/den.

This estate also comes complete with all the Hollywood trimmings ... a spacious pool and a backyard fit for the stars -- and the majestic oak tree framing the property is a total bonus.

Bob didn't make any changes to the property since purchasing it in 1969 -- so it's a classic. Come and get it ... if you can afford it, of course.